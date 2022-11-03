We don’t have any grudges with Atiku, G-5 governors, Ortom insists

Read audio

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has clarification that the G-5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike have nothing against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar advising that the national leadership of the party resolve the grievances of top members of the party before the 2023 elections.

The Governor warned that he might not tell what would happened in the presidential election if the issues raised by the aggrieved members were not resolved stressing that the situation lies with the party leadership to resolve the crisis.

The Governor who spoke Tuesday during the inauguration of the Benue PDP Campaign Council and Management Team at the party secretariat in Makurdi urged the national leadership of PDP to deploy its Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism to resolve the lingering crisis bedeviling the party at the national level in the interest of all members of the party.

He restated that what they were fighting for was for justice, fairness and equity so that the party can go into next year’s election in its full strength to emerge victorious.

He said, “I have been saying this that it is only PDP that can provide good governance in the country.

“Yes, there are issues and problems arising from the presidential primaries but the national leadership of the party should deploy it’s Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism to resolve the crisis because there is no way they can sweep the issues under the carpet.

“I want to assure you that if the national leadership of PDP open up and resolve the issues we shall work together from bottom to the top. But if the issues we are raising are not resolved I can not say what will happen.

“We do not have issues with the presidential candidate of PDP but let the national leadership listen to the voice of reason. You cannot dismiss what we are saying because I stand by what my colleagues stand for.”

The governor who reiterated that Benue would vote PDP in the coming elections said the party in the state would officially flag off it’s campaign next Monday adding that his Rivers state counterpart and other members of the G-5 would also be in attendance.

He announced the donation of 25 buses to the Benue PDP campaign team by Wike saying each of the vehicles would go to each of the LGAs of the state.

