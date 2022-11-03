Tinubu/Shettima’s Presidential Campaign will Cover All States – APC

Read audio

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has said it has ample time to cover the 36 states of the federation and FCT before the February 25, 2023 poll.

The spokesman of the council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, told our correspondent yesterday that the party was being careful in its scheduling.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on public campaign by political parties on September 28, 2022, but the APC didn’t commence its campaign following crisis in its fold.

On October 21, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the manifesto of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and inaugurated the party’s presidential camping council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

But the party and its candidate have not made any organised public campaign apart from what appears to be consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

Tinubu met with various groups in Kano recently where he spent three days. He equally met with leaders of a Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, where he was endorsed for presidency. He also met with the business community and organised private sector in Lagos on Tuesday.

When contacted to explain why the party has not kicked-off its elaborate and public campaigns comprising all its stakeholders two months after lifting the ban, Keyamo said, “It is just a matter of careful scheduling.”

