Sanwo-Olu Targets 5m Votes For Tinubu/Shettima in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has promised to deliver at least five million votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 poll.

There are over seven million registered voters in the state.

The pledge was made by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other leaders during a stakeholders’ meeting at the party’s secretariat.

Sanwo-Olu said the time has come for the Lagos APC family to reward Tinubu for his sacrifices and commitment to the party and its members, especially in Lagos, where he was a governor.

The party’s state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, tasked party faithful to ensure they deliver at least five million votes for the APC presidential candidate in the upcoming national elections.

He said, “We have seven million voters in the state but we want at least five million of the votes for our leaders.”

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, said the party is targeting an overwhelming victory in the state.

On his part, Tinubu called on party stakeholders to put their personal differences aside and be united in the resolve to emerge victorious in the upcoming 2023 national elections.

