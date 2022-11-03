I Will Return Nigeria to True Federalism — APGA Presidential Candidate

Read audio

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Peter Umeadi, has said he will give priority to the restoration of true federal system in Nigeria if elected president come 2023.

Umeadi, who is the former Chief Judge of Anambra State, said the current federal system in operation in the country is an abuse of what federalism represents.

He made this known yesterday at a town hall meeting with the Igbo community in Jos, Plateau State.

“Nigeria is in dire need of true federalism because our progress as a nation is anchored on if we are practicing true federalism.

“A structure where power is concentrated at the centre and making states and local governments as beggars is abuse of democracy. This has made the country poorer.

“When I become president in 2023, I will ensure the country’s political structure is restructured in accordance with the principles of true federalism,” he said.

