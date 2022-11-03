Governor Nyesom Wike’s dynasty collapse looms as Dr Abiye Sekibo vows to resist Rivers state govt like it’s did to Amaechi

Read audio

All now seem set for a ‘Battle Royale’ in River state between supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the state governor, Nyesom Wike as Dr Abiye Sekibo, a former minister of transport, has dared the governor to do his worst.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council for the state led by Sen. Lee Maeba, Dr Sekibo, who is the Director of the Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council Management Committee, said people of the state who are in support of the candidacy of Atiku, will resist Governor Wike as they did his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Wike had in previous public comments dared any politician in the state to campaign openly for Atiku. He also warned that no one would be allowed to campaign for Atiku in Rivers state without his express permission.

But speaking at the event, Sekibo said even Wike will vote for Atiku. According to him, Wike has no choice but to support Atiku adding that the people of the Rivers state are solidly behind the presidential candidate of the PDP.

“No force can stop Atiku’s victory in the state”, Sekibo said, “we resisted Amaechi when he started his own. We will also resist him. I can assure you that Wike will vote for Atiku in the election next year”.

“Rivers state has always been a PDP state. The same way we worked to make Wike the governor of Rivers state is the same we will work to make Atiku Abubakar president. So, we are used to winning. We are used to working to win. Don’t worry yourselves, even Nyesom Wike our governor will vote for Atiku Abubakar.

He has no choice. He has not left the party and since he has not let the party, he will vote for his party”.

“We will win in this state. Nobody can stop us. We are used to fighting government when the governor goes wrong. This is where we fought Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the sitting governor of River state.

We said he was not doing right for Rivers state and we fought him. So, we are back to what we are used to doing. I thank you for your commitment and readiness”, Dr Sekibo added.

