Buhari’s incompetence responsible for Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, acute Forex crisis – Atiku campaign

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has blamed the dwindling value of the Nigerian currency, the Naira and the scary security situation on the incompetence of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration.

Director of Strategic Communication, Dele Momodu who said this at a media briefing in Abuja, Wednesday noted that the Naira is today taking a hit against Foreign currencies especially the United States Dollar, because the current administration has shown gross incompetence in the management of the economy.

Momodu also said, “First, we want to say that our heart continues to go out to the flood victims across the country who have had to face and endure personal losses on the unfortunate disaster.

Our principal, the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his vice, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa empathize with the flood victims and commend their resilience and doggedness in the face of this unprecedented calamity and suffering occasioned by the disaster.

“Our principals want to also use this opportunity to commend and thank all those who heeded their call and pleas for humanitarian assistance, support and donation of relief materials to all victims seriously impacted by the flooding.

They are further calling on individuals and corporate organizations yet to do so to come forward and assist the victims in this horrible period of pain and need.

You are all aware that our principals themselves have not only visited flood victims across the country but also thrown in their widows might towards the succor of the victims and will continue to do so going forward.

“Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflated on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration.

We are however assuring Nigerians that help is on the way as the policies enunciated with the policy document “Our Covenant with Nigerians” will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.

“The Economy and the “Kitchen Table Issues”, as the Americans will say, remain a focal point of the PDP Recovery Agenda.

“The PDP and our presidential flagbearers are worried by the unabating insecurity in the country.

The recent security alert by some foreign Embassies and Missions in Nigeria, though dismissed as unwarranted by the government, are just a reminder of the perilous time we are in at the moment.

We call on security agencies to be at the top of their game to ensure that none of the scary scenarios painted by the security alert come to past, while we also caution Nigerians to remain vigilant.

“The declaration by the Central Bank of Nigeria last week that it was going to redesign some denominations in the naira as expectedly generated varied reactions from Nigerians.

Already, the value on the naira has plummeted since the announcement and efforts must be intensified to address the decline in the value of the naira.

The economy, which is on its knees at the moment, can hardly afford further devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

“Last Friday, our principal was at the United State of America where he held council meetings with officials of the U.S. Department of State.

The visit was a means of strengthening bilateral partnership with the U.S. on the economy, poverty reduction and the fight against insecurity.

The insight gotten from the visit will arm our candidate and the PDP to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria when he comes into power next year through a seamless partnership with the government of the U.S. on the subject of the economy, insecurity and poverty reduction.

The integrity of the forth coming elections next year must remain a subject of concern to all lovers of democracy.

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to deliver an election that is free, fair and credible.”

