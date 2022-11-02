Zamfara PDP Chairman Ahmad Sani Is Dead

Read audio

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Kaura is dead.

He reportedly slumped on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, during a peace accord meeting with Zamfara State Council of Ulama ahead of next year’s poll/

A chieftain of the party in the state, Aminu Umar, said Kaura was sick and had not fully recovered before attending meetings.

According to him, the chairman was invited alongside other PDP stakeholders by the Council of Ulama for a meeting on how to avoid political violence in the state.

Umar said he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Gusau where he was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Kaura succeeded Bala Mande as the chairman of the party in Zamfara in September this year after the former chairman voluntarily resigned his position to contest for Zamfara North Senatorial Election.

Aged 62, the late chairman died living behind two wives and six children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

