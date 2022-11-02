Why Tinubu deserves Northern support for 2023: Group

Read audio

Tinubu /Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, a political group, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) deserves Northern support as pay back for his numerous goodwill to the region.

Dr Adebayo Shittu, former Minister of Communications and leader of the coalition said this during a courtesy visit to Emir of Zazzau in Zaria on Wednesday.

Shittu said that the North played crucial role in the emergence of Tinubu as APC presidential candidate for 2023 poll.

”A lot of us in the south believe that northerners are not ingrate, they know the support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu gave to President Muhammadu Buhari and this is a pay back time.

“The northern governors forum has come strongly to support the southern candidate, hence the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the APC flag bearer of the APC for 2023 presidential elections,” he said.

He said it was imperative for the coalition to visit northern leaders and thank them for the support.

“As a coalition, we want to use this medium to tell the entire northern Nigeria that Tinubu will not disappoint the north when elected president.

“We want to appeal to you to help us talk to other northerners that Tinubu is your son and as their brother, he will not disappoint the North,” he said.

He also appealed for the replication of the marvelous support given by the North to late MKO Abiola in 1993 to Tinubu.

The coalition solicited for more support, prayers, longevity, good health and increasing wisdom Tinubu.

In his response, Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli appealed to politicians to work toward strengthening national unity during their electioneering campaig for 2023 general election.

The royal father advised them to play the game by the rules.