Naira depreciates slightly, exchanges at N446 to dollar

The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N446 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.68 per cent, compared with the N443 it exchanged on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N443.58 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.

The Naira sold for as low as 424 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of US$ 51.58 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.