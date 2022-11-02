Dangote group pledges to deepen economic activities

Read audio

Dangote Industries Ltd., a pan- African conglomerate, has pledged its commitments to partner stakeholders to deepen commercial, industrial and economic activities to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

Mr Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd., made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

Chiejina said that part of the efforts at revitalising the economy was the company’s sponsorship of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), scheduled for Nov. 4 to 13 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trade fair with the theme: ”Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” is to be declared opened by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chiejina said the collaboration was coming on the heels of similar sponsorship of the recently concluded Abuja International trade fair.

He said that five companies from the group’s conglomerate, namely Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON Allied Industries, Dangote-Sinotruk and Dangote Fertilisers would participate at the fair.

”Trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers as the business units plans to open helpdesks to attend to enquires from perspective customers.

”NASCON is offering its range of products, salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair.

”Dangote Sugar Refinery is bringing to the fair all its products ranges while its sales team will fully be on ground to attend customers and prospective new distributors.

”Customers are encouraged to visit the stand and buy products at trade fair prices,” he said.

According to him, opportunities abound at the fair as the company’s business units will be expanding its customer base.

He urged visitors to take advantage of the development to key into various businesses of the group.