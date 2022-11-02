BREAKING: PDP Chairman, Slumps, Dies Giving Address

Read audio

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara State chapter chairman, Dr. Ahmed Sani Kaura has been confirmed dead.

Naija247news reports that Sani Kaura slumped and gave up the ghost while delivering lectures on Wednesday at an event organized by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamafara State Chapter.

The PDP publicity Secretary in the state, Abba Bello, who confirmed the death said the chairman died immediately after he attended a peace meeting organized by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamfara state chapter on Wednesday.

“The chairman slumped while he was delivering his speech. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gusau and he was confirmed dead by the doctors,” he said.

Abba Bello further confirmed that the late chairman was invited with other PDP stakeholders by the State Council of Ulamah for a meeting to discuss ways to avoid political thuggery in the state.

The late PDP chairman, Sani Kaura died at the age of 62 and was survived by two wives and six children.

He was buried in his hometown of Kaura Namoda in accordance with Muslim rites.

The national leadership of the PDP led by Ayu Iyorchia is yet to respond to the death. Also, the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has not commented on the death.