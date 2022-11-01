YPP Candidate Ado-Ibrahim Slams Buhari’s Govt On Lopsided Governance

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has urged the federal government to be proactive and face governance, especially in the face of the terrorism scare in parts of the country.

He made the call on Monday in Abuja during a media interaction on the state of the nation.

According to him, lack of priority on the part of the present administration is one of the major reasons why good governance is eluding Nigerians, thus leading to insecurity and other challenges in the country.

Speaking on the moves by the federal government to re-design the naira, he said, “Money politics should not be the reason for changing our currency.