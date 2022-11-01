Women Politicians Protest Exclusion From PDP Campaign Council In Gombe

Women under the auspices of ‘Past Women Leaders’ of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest to the party secretariat in the state, over alleged neglect and non-inclusion in the campaign council of the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

The women, dressed in black attire and led by their chairperson, Mrs Mole Istifanus Bennett, an ex-officio of the PDP in the North East zone, told newsmen that they felt abandoned by the party leadership despite their sacrifices over the years.

She threatened that teeming women supporters of the party would boycott all the campaigns and activities of the party’s governorship candidate, Mohammed Jibril Barde, as well as other candidates if an amendment is not made within three days.

According to her, the decision to quit the campaign was due to their alleged neglect by the candidate since his emergence as the party’s flag-bearer.

Addressing the protesters, the PDP Women Leader in the state, Mrs Rabi Daniel, appealed to them to be calm and exercise patience, saying the issue will be resolved amicably.