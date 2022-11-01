Perfect operational plans to guarantee a credible outcome of 2023 general elections, Buhari tells police

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigeria Police Force to perfect operational plans that will guarantee a credible outcome in the 2023 general elections while remaining apolitical, firm, and loyal to democratic values.

He gave the charge on Monday in Owerri while declaring open the three-day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers.

The President directed the police to review the current and evolving internal security threats as they may impact on peaceful and successful elections.

“As I have often observed, elections are local, and it is only when the votes truly count that the faith of the citizens in the democratic process can be demonstrated and government legitimacy assured.

“This can best be guaranteed through a well-policed election and security operations that are impartial, firm and professional.

“This is what, on this day and occasion, I charge the Nigeria Police Force to deliver to the nation during the 2023 General Elections.

“I, therefore, task the Inspector General of Police to sustain his leadership standards that will guarantee a level playing field, and secure public space for the citizens to freely exercise their franchise, and for the outcome of the elections to be a true reflection of the people’s choices,” he said.