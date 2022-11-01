APC gubernatorial candidate establishes Digital Academy in Katsina

Read audio

The Katsina State gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Alhaji Dikko Radda, said he had established a Digital Academy to reduce the cumbersome system of doing businesses manually in the state.

Radda disclosed this while unveiling the Academy onTuesday in Katsina.

He said the institution would assist to remove people’s stress in doing businesses and other undertakings manually.

“Five hundred youths will be admitted into this academy as take-off, though it is a paid platform.

“But myself, friends and partners had taken it upon us to award free scholarship to the first 500 intakes,” Radda said.

He urged youths and people in the state to seek admission into the academy, pointing out it was a hub for acquiring digital skills.

“We are in an era where people can transact their businesses from offices, factories, farms, homes and so on,” he added.

He said that as a governor in 2023, all government activities and transactions would be treated digitally.

The Director- General of Small And Medium Enterprises Development of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Oluwale Fasanya at the unveiling ceremony, urged youts in the state to take advantage and enrol into the academy.

Fasanya, represented by his Special Assistant, Alhaji Nura Tela, said Radda was his immediate predecessor in SMEDAN who resigned, now constesting for governorship of Katsina State.

“When Radda was the SMEDAN boss, he was nicknamed the “Digital DG” in view of his policies and programmes that Small and Medium Entrepreneurs must be computer literate to enhance their businesses.

Earlier, the Director of Katsina Academy, Mr. Abdullahi Kwale, thanked Radda for the transformation and project initiative, aimed to create more values to youths and the entire society.

Kwale said that when Radda was the DG SMEDAN, he established similar academy which was acclaimed to be one of the biggest learning hubs in the West African sub region.

He disclosed that the Katsina Digital Academy was conceived in collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer of Sapphital Learning, Mr Amu Obgeide, for the past four years before its establishment by Radda.

