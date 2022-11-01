2023: Sokoto East PDP stakeholders defect to APC

Read audio

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two political parties have continued to experience cross defections of their members ahead of the 2023 General Eletions in the state.

A statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser, New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) said the latest defections were recorded at Isa Local Government in the Eastern zone of the state.

Abubakar said those defected to the APC where the PDP ward executives at Turba, Bafarawa, Bargaja wards and other prominent personalities from the area.

According to him, the defectors were received by the APC Senatorial candidate in the zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Lamido, at a brief occasion.

Abubakar quoted Lamido as assuring the new members of equal treatment with other members of APC in the country.

The Senatorial candidate, who was represented by Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin-Fulani, the APC Chairman, Goronyo Local Government, welcomed the new members.

He saluted their courage and the level of commitment they exhibited, just as he challenged them to redouble their efforts towards ensuring the victory of APC at all levels.

The defectors attributed their exit from PDP to alleged lack of courage and political will to drive them to the promised land.

Like this: Like Loading...