You’re a divisive and toxic human being, Tinubu Blasts Obaseki

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, described Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, as a divisive and toxic human being.

He was reacting to Obaseki’s comment that Nigeria would break if the APC wins the 2023 elections.

While inaugurating the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Benin on Monday, Obaseki had said the country would break in the event that APC wins the upcoming elections.

Reacting, Tinubu, in statement by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), told Obaseki that he had betrayed his oath of office by wishing for the break up of Nigeria because of his “brand of crass partisanship.”

Onanuga said, “Obaseki told his band of jesters that Nigeria will break up if our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the 2023 presidential election which our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is primed to win as the best among the candidates seeking the mandate of Nigerians.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have demonstrated their combined capacities and competencies as Governors of Lagos and Borno states where they both provided purposeful and transformational leadership. The footprints of their achievements and legacies in public service continue to stand the test of time having engineered the emergence of worthy successors, who have continued to raise the bar in service delivery in the two states they proudly governed.

“For a man who swore an oath of allegiance to the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria to be a purveyor of ill-will towards the same country because of partisan politics smirks of total irresponsibility and recklessness unbecoming of a governor who has a constitutionally sanctioned duty to preserve the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

“We advise Obaseki to stop his scaremongering and concentrate on how to save his faltering, failing, disconnected and unpopular Government in Edo State. He should stop abusing his office and stooping so low into the dirty gutter of bitter politicking and crisis-baiting.

“After more than 5 years in office, Obaseki does not have any landmark achievement in Edo State other than paying those on whose shoulder he rose to political relevance in Nigeria with evil. One of his mentors, the energetic Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed the deepest regrets in ever helping Obaseki to retain power in Edo State.

“He is, by nature, a divisive, obnoxious and toxic human being that lacks introspection and contemplation expected of a person occupying the office of a governor. He is obviously a man bereft of any iota of emotional intelligence and perhaps a misfit for the role he currently occupies.

“At his ill-fated event in Benin yesterday, Obaseki also repeated the earlier false claim he made in April 2021 on Nigeria’s debt and his accusation that CBN was printing money to share directly to state governments, as if state finance commissioners hauled the billions of naira that is due to them by cash from Abuja every month.

“Only a disconnected and diseased mind could imagine this scenario that Obaseki concocted. The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele debunked his lies in a manner that portrayed him as a nitwit, cheap liar and busybody who was just playing to the gallery. What a pity for a man who claimed to have financial background.”

