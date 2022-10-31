Stop Rates Moderate Further for 364-day Bills…

Read audio

In the just concluded week, CBN allotted N240.26 billion worth of T-bills (which outweighed the N145.11 bills that matured via the primary market) to investors at higher stop rates for all maturities – reflective of the low level of liquidity in the system that chased short-term government securities.

Specifically, stop rates for 91- day, 182-day and 364-day bills rose to 6.50% (from 6.47%), 8.05% (from 7.90%) and 14.50% (from 13.00%) respectively.

However, given the relatively higher rate in

the secondary market, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked: yields on 1-month, 3 months, and 6 months maturities increased to 16.61% (from 16.57%), 14.50% (from 9.35%) and 13.67% (from 13.22%) respectively. On the flip side, 12 months’ maturity fell to 12.16% (from 0.82%).

Despite that N30 billion matured via the Open Market Operation (OMO), we saw a strain in financial system liquidity and a resultant rise in NIBOR for Overnight funds, 3 months and 12 months rose to 2 to 9.84% (from 9.76%), 11.14% (from 11.13%) and 16.73% (from 16.63%), respectively.

However, NIBOR 6 months fell to 16.73% (from 16.63%).

In the new week, treasury bills worth N20 billion will mature via OMO; hence, we expect interbank rates to further rise amid an anticipated squeeze in financial system liquidity…

