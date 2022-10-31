Pressured Sell-Offs in DANGCEM, HONYFLOUR, Others Drag Market Further Into The Bears….

Read audio

Bearish momentum returned to the domestic equities market this week as investors resort to bargain hunting and profit taking activities in reaction to the churning of results by some of the large cap, mid and small cap companies.

As was witnessed, the outpour of earnings releases drove negative sentiments with the benchmark index declining by 1.06% week on week below to 43,912.64 points.

This comes as investors take into sectoral rotation as year-end seasonalities draw closer.

Equally, the grip of the bears held the market capitalization by 1.06% week on week to N23.92 trillion and was driven largely by sell-offs in DANGCEM, NEM and HONEYFLOUR.

Resultantly, the market lost by N1.73 trillion as the market year to date (YTD) return took a steep decline to 3.93% from 11.36% last week.

On the back of waning investors’ sentiments in the week, losses were recorded from the sell-pressure witnessed in tickers such as NEM (-15%), HONYFLOUR (-11%), DANGCEM (-10%), UNILEVER (-10%), and STERLINBANK (-8%) respectively,

while the sectorial performance closed the week in the mix as the NGX Industrial Goods Index (0.34%) led the gainers’ chart just like the previous week and followed by NGX Banking which also gained by 0.07% week on week.

On the contrary, the NGX Insurance (-2.38%) led the laggards for the week and trailed by NGX Oil/Gas (-0.24%), and the NGX Consumer Goods (-0.36%) in that manner during the week.

Elsewhere, the level of trading activities in the week was downbeat as the total traded volume declined 36.16% w/w to 598.82 million units

while the total weekly traded value also went down by 14.77% week on week to N14.23 billion and then the total deals traded for the week climbed the ladder upwardly to 15,859 from the prior week of 15,700 deals.

Going into the new week, we expect the market to trade in a calm manner and boosted by the corporate releases as investors seek opportunity to hedge against the bear market and the inflationary environment in their search for value.

However, we continue to advise investors to trade on companies’ stocks with sound fundamentals and a positive outlook amid the macro- dynamics which remains a headwind.

