On Tinubu’s visit to Pa Fasoranti By Mogajj Gboyega Adejumo

If anybody is interested in hearing the truth, here it is!

By Mogajj Gboyega Adejumo

If The Tinubu’s countless forgeries, name, education, parentage, and of recent The Fitch’s Report, do not make anyone to understand his underhand tactics, then I have nothing to offer, beyond prayers….

Chief Fasoranti resigned as Leader last year, you may recall. Chief Ayo Adebanjo is his successor, with Oba Oladipo Olaitan as his Deputy. All contained in his letter of resignation. Afenifere has an Executive Committee to which I belong, as a member of The Afẹ́nifẹ́re EXCO. It is if anyone in that Committee is seen to be supporting Tinubu that I am sure the organization will take appropriate actions. Chief Falae too, says he in now retired and he is now a traditional ruler and no longer in partisan politics. General Akinrinade is not an Afẹ́nifẹ́re and has always been a Tinubu supporter. So nothing new in this mere show of political antics and worthless shenanigan…

I believe we all on this platform know the Afẹ́nifẹ́re Structure is firmly in the hands of Pa Ayo Adebanjo. The EXCO, Caucus and General meetings are held in his domains at Ìjẹ̀bú-Ode and in Lekki. No meeting of the Afẹ́nifẹ́re has been held at Pa Fasoranti’s house since Pa Adebanjo took over. No one should therefore talk of any other leadership, let alone that of a retired Leader.

Afenifere is not a Yoruba irredentist organization. It’s a descriptive name of the followers of Awolowo’s prescription of Social Democratic economic and social left of centre approach to governance, as well as morales and practices in governance. It is partisan. It always has its own preferred political objective{s}. From the time of its Founder, it has supported non – Yoruba leadership; even when other Yoruba are vying for a position. Chief Awolowo supported Ernest Ikoli to lead the Nigerian Youth Movement, against Prince Akinsanya. He was labeled as working against Yoruba interests. Chief Awolowo retorted that Yoruba interests was etched in the collective approach of fairness and equity in determining our position on issues. Once one leans towards equity and justice in our life’s choices, one protects one’s interests too in that collective stance.

Anyone following the developments in Afẹ́nifẹ́re in the past years, will be conversant with the fact that Chief Fasoranti resigned from being Afenifere Leader. He therefore took himself out of partisan politics. His letter of resignation, which will now be circulated forthwith, named Chief Ayo Adebanjo as his successor.

Tinubu supporters were quick to broadcast Chief Ayo Adebanjo and other Afẹ́nifẹ́re Leaders’ visit to Tinubu, upon his return to the Country, after his medical procedures outside the Country, earlier this year.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo was acknowledged as the Leader of Afẹ́nifẹ́re then, by the same band of spin doctors. They didn’t remember the retired Chief Fasoranti at that time. Chief Fasoranti is the former Leader of Afenifere. As a private elder citizen, he is at liberty to pray for candidates who go to his home. It is consistent with Yoruba culture. Our people are discerning enough to be able to make their own judgement. That is why being an Ọmọlúwàbí, as opposed to being opportunistic person is the hallmark of the true ethos of the Yorùbá. The most essential element in determining those worthy to lead in the Southwest is the continuation of the foremost principles and ethics of the Awólọ́wọ̀ kind of politics, which is absent in the Tinubu profilgate type of demagoguery.

Chief Fasoranti did not say he was acting on behalf of Afenifere.

Chief Fasoranti did not say he has endorsed Tinubu!

All the other participants at the gathering at Chief Fasoranti’s home are either retired Yoruba Elders, APC stalwarts, or mere visitors. NO ACTIVE AFẸ́NIFẸ́RE LEADERS WERE PRESENT!

