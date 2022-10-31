FGN Papers Dominate PFAs’ Asset Mix as Total Pension AuM Surges to N14.4trn….

Read audio

The recent report from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) shows that the total assets under management (AuM) for the regulated pension fund industry rose 11.8% year on year to N14.43 trillion and 0.49% month on month between July and August 2022.

The increase in the numbers shows the consistent rise in the industry’s assets over the years; however, room still exists to onboard more contributors.

An analysis of the data shows that federal government securities still dominate a larger chunk of the asset mix of pension fund administrators (PFAs), which accounts for more than 60 percent (63.8%) of the total

asset mix and, in a manner, there

is a modest exposure to equities

and other assets.

Furthermore, money market instruments

account for 14.72 percent of the

total industry’s asset class holdings as heavy investments were made into fixed deposit

and bank acceptance with minimal holdings in commercial papers and foreign money market instruments.

For the total federal government securities, FGN bonds saw the most holdings by fund administrators, which printed at 61.14% as they held to maturity (HTM).

This was followed by treasury bills, which had 1.24 percent holdings, and then agency bonds, sukuk bonds, and green bonds, which had 0.1 percent, 0.96%, and 0.40 percent, respectively.

This small holding in FGN securities by fund managers may be a result of the prohibition by the CBN on those institutions that have access to its windows from taking part in bond and T-bill auctions.

Even though only a fraction of the total industry assets under management (of merely above 9 percent), pension funds’ holdings of corporate debt increased by about N420 billion, or 44 percent year on year, to N1.4 trillion.

In another context, government bond yields have risen significantly this year as a result of a combination of tight market liquidity and a significantly more hawkish stance by the Central Bank of Nigeria, with a higher supply of FGN paper on the primary market also playing a role.

Meanwhile, the industry’s regulatory body revealed in its report that a total of 9.75 million scheme memberships, implying an average portfolio of about N1.5 million, or an 8 percent year-on-year rise,

But considering the continued bearish run of the local equity market in recent months, we expect to see some more yields expansion through the last quarter of the year while the debt management office continues its supply of federal government paper to the market.

