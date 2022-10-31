FGN Bond Yields Rise for Most Maturities Tracked on Bearish Sentiment…

Read audio

In line with our expectations, activity in the secondary market was largely bearish for most maturities tracked given that traders anticipated higher rates in line with the recent rise in the 364-day T-bill stop rate.

We saw bearish movement at the longer end of the curve than at the shorter end of the yield curve.

Hence the 15-year 12.50% FGN MAR 2035

bond, the 20- year, 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 debt, and the 30-year 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 instrument debt, lost N4.39, N2.65, and N2.37, respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 14.95% (from 14.10%), 16.09% (from 15.71%) and 15.00% (from 14.60%), respectively.

On the flip side, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027, gained N0.29, and its corresponding yield fell to 14.25% (from 14.35%).

The value of FGN Eurobonds traded in the international capital market depreciated for all maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023, bonds; the 20-year, 7.69% paper FEB 23, 2038, and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047, lost USD 1.05, USD 4.01, and USD 5.03, respectively,

while their corresponding yields rose to 12.08% (from 13.58%), 14.59% (from 15.65%), and 13.87% (from 15.18%), respectively.

In the new week, we expect the value of FGN Bonds to fall (and yields to increase) amid relatively weak financial system liquidity, given the low maturing bills…

Like this: Like Loading...