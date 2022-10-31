Buhari’s APC Govt Produces Most Corrupt People In Nigeria’s History – Bwala

Read audio

The spokesperson for Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, has said that the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) has produced more corrupt people than any other time in Nigeria’s history

Bwala stated this in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise, saying the economy was most hit.

He said, “Look at corruption, it’s arguably that this administration has produced more corrupt people than any administration in the history of Nigeria.

“If you look at the economy today, we are heading to what is called hyper inflation. It’s a stage you get to where the total structure of economy is down.

“I was asking my son who is three years old about security, economy and anti-corruption. I can’t believe as small as he is, he could rate this government as failure.

“Security wise, do I need to tell you embassies and governments are flying out of the country. It got to a point where we are not using it for politics, we are carefully and passionately try to see how we can save APC government.”

Bwala also said PDP would win the 2023 presidential election with a wide margin, not less than six million votes.

Like this: Like Loading...