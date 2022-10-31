Atiku’s Foreign Engagements To Yield Investments, Jobs — Campaign Council

Read audio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2023 elections has assured that the foreign engagements of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will yield investment inflows, revamp the productive sectors and create jobs for the youths.

The organisation said that Atiku’s current visit to the United States where he is billed to meet the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Centre would further build policy thrusts that would fast-track economic recovery and enhance peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, told journalists in Abuja on Sunday that Atiku’s visits were “centred on engagements with policy influencers in the bid to engender international collaborative solutions to our national challenges, including the economy and security, which have been ruined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

Ologbondiyan said Atiku had also been vigorously engaging the Nigerian business community at home and in the diaspora “in line with his strategic blueprint to stimulate investments, business and employment opportunities in critical areas, including infrastructure, manufacturing, industrialisation, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunication, housing, power, oil and gas, education, aviation and automobile.

