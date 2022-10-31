2023: Labour Party Has Better Future for Nigerians Than APC, Says Daniel Bwala

Read audio

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, on Monday, took a swipe at the Labour Party (LP), saying it has more promise than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

“The Labour Party has more promise than APC in this election. It is a referendum,” Bwala said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.

Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also accused the ruling party of being disorganised, alleging that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has ostracised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, among others who contested the ticket with him at the party’s primary mid-2022.

“The PDP is the opposition party. In 2019, you saw how they came close. The point is when you add all their aspirants together with President Buhari, and yet they only were able to escape with two point something million votes, you can imagine now that they are fragmented.

“The candidate of the party (APC) is on a vendetta mission against those who ran against him in the primary. Where is Osinbajo today? Ostracised as if he’s an outcast. The referendum on APC is not on a standard set by others. It’s their own standard,” he noted.

Bwala resigned his membership of the APC in July in protest against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party. He joined the PDP and was appointed Atiku’s campaign spokesman, alongside Dino Melaye, Kola Ologbondiyan, and Charles Aniagwu.

Among other things, LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has pledged to tackle poverty, address the ravaging floods across the country, ensured sufficient food production, and reduce insecurity.

Obi was the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar. He, however, dumped the PDP early 2022 and subsequently emerged the LP presidential candidate whilst Atiku returned as PDP flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

Like this: Like Loading...