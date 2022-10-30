Tinubu Most Progressive Among Governor Of 99 Class – Nnamani

Read audio

Former Governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the most successful Governor amongst the class of 1999–2007 set.

Answering questions from journalists in Abuja, Nnamani said Tinubu, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has what it takes to turn around the fortunes of the country.

Nnamani, now the Senator representing Enugu East, also narrated how bad the situation in the country was before 1999, saying “most of us inherited a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions as a result of several years of military rule. All we had was pure joy in our electorate’s hearts because they had a democratically elected governor.

“From health to education to the economy and security, Lagos state and many other states were in turmoil as a results of years of military rule but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the most progress out of all of us in reforms of various sectors, with Enugu State coming in second.”

He said in the Education sector under Tinubu, “they discovered that out of the 7,877 classrooms that were available, 5,908 needed renovation,” adding that “With 682,000 students, the 7,877 classrooms were insufficient due to the UNESCO standard of 1:25 students per classroom.

Nnamani also disclosed how many principals were sponsored to travel to Cape Town, Nairobi, and Auckland between 1999 and 2007, adding, “in total, more than 100 instructors received training in Nigeria and other French-speaking African nations .

“In order to keep up with the most recent global educational trends, Lagos State under Tinubu funded the training of 1,400 teachers to teach the recently introduced Family Life Health Education by the national council on education, stressing that in doing so, Lagos State became the first to adopt and execute the program.”

He maintained that Tinubu will replicate the Lagos successes across the country and has the capacity to revamp the economy and make Nigeria to work for the benefit of all.

