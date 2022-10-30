Iranian ‘suicide’ drones used by Russia in Ukraine ‘manufactured with British and US components’

Read audio

Iranian-made “suicide” drones being used by Russia to bombard Ukraine contain components made by British, American and other Western manufacturers, according to new evidence.

An investigation by i has established that Moscow may have used at least 90 of the Shahed-136 “loitering munitions” sourced from the Iranian regime despite the decades-long sanctions regime placed on Tehran.

The drones have been used to launch attacks on civilian and military targets in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin desperately seeks to slow Kyiv’s counter-offensive.

Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged within days of entering Number 10 that Britain will next year match the £2.3bn it spent on military aid to Ukraine in 2022 after dispatching weapons systems including anti-tank missiles and rocket systems to bolster Kyiv’s war effort.

But while the material support of the US, the UK and other NATO countries has proved vital on the battlefield, there is mounting evidence of the ability of sanctioned regimes such as Russia and Iran in maintaining their offensive capabilities by obtaining dozens of Western components, in particular off-the-shelf electronics, to make their weapons systems functional.

Evidence from Ukraine last week suggested that the remains of a Shahed-136 which partially exploded in an attack in southern Ukraine contained a fuel pump manufactured in Poland by a division of Oxford-based TI Fluid Systems, a multi-national vehicle parts manufacturer, and electronics manufactured by American giant Texas Instruments. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by either company

Images released to United24, a media outlet backed by the Ukrainian government, by police showed what the authorities said were two components from a drone used to attack the port of Odesa. In a separate technical document seen by i , Ukraine’s armed forces last month described components in a prototype of the Shahed-136, including circuit boards and microchips manufactured by Texas Instruments.

Each of the components found in the Iranian drones is widely available in European and other markets and is not subject to export bans or so-called dual-use restrictions, whereby an item with a potential military as well as civilian use can only be exported with a licence.

In a statement, TI Fluid Systems said it had no means of verifying the images from Ukraine. It added: “The image appears to be of a standard fuel pump manufactured by TI Fluid Systems that is readily available as a service part through retailers and distributors in Europe. TI Fluid Systems does not sell this pump or any parts to customers in Iran and does not support or authorise any sale or distribution of our parts to Iran.”

Texas Instruments (TI) did not respond to a request from i to comment but has previously emphasised that it follows the law in all countries where it operates, pointing out that parts previously found in Russian weaponry were designed for use in widely-available commercial products.

The TI circuit board pictured by Ukrainian police can be bought from numerous websites for $14 (£12). It is understood by i that the particular microchip – a digital signal processor used for applications including radar and telecommunications – is a technology dating back to the 1980s. Other components of the Shahed-136, including its engine, are available on China-based e-commerce websites.

The wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance. (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP)

A UK security source told i that the presence of Western components in weapons manufactured by Iran and Russia, both now subject to highly stringent sanctions, is an ongoing problem in efforts to restrict the access of adversaries to technology that can be used in defence equipment.

The source said: “Much of this equipment is very widely available and it is not realistic to be able to control its movement – a moped or lawnmower engine can power a drone and the sort of electronics used in a model airplane can provide basic avionics.

“We are in a new era where drones offer countries capabilities such as aerial bombardment that only the very wealthiest could previously afford. It’s not an exaggeration to say that part of the Ukraine war is being fought over what types of sensors and chip sets you can buy online and stopping them turning up in packages sent to Isfahan or suburban Moscow.”

In a report published last month, the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) defence think-tank said it had identified 450 foreign-made components found in Russian weapons, including cruise missiles, used in Ukraine. A large majority – some 71 per cent – of those components were made by American manufacturers, with parts from companies in countries including the UK, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands also identified.

The study found that while 18 per cent of the identified components would have been subject to American export restrictions, the vast majority were not subject to controls or were vulnerable to being acquired via third party countries or front companies set up Russia’s intelligence services.

Russia and Iran are widely known to have set up extensive smuggling networks to try to maintain access to more advanced Western components, often filtering shipments via the Middle East and South East Asia. RUSI said there was a growing case for a strengthening of export restrictions and enforcement to make it harder for sanctioned regimes to replenish their weaponry stockpiles. Gary Somerville, one of the co-authors of the RUSI report, said: “Exporters of microelectronics should conduct enhanced due diligence to ensure that components do not find their way to a military end user or a military end use.”

The decision by the Kremlin to go to Iran for its drone technology is seen by Western experts as an admission that its own defence industry has been unable to provide adequate numbers of equivalent munitions.

Analysis of Russian surveillance drones shot down over Ukraine suggests that the Kremlin’s domestic manufacturers are having to resort to unorthodox methods to continue production.

Images of destroyed Orlan-10 drones, Russia’s primary reconnaissance UAV, has shown off-the-shelf Canon cameras, taped or glued into place, being used as imaging systems. In one case, the drone’s fuel tank appears to have been fashioned from the top and lid of a plastic water bottle. In other cases, Moscow is said to be using chips extracted from domestic appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines for use in its missile systems.

Nonetheless, such weapon systems pose a continuous threat which has seen Kyiv scramble in recent weeks to find ways of dealing with the so-called Iranian “kamikaze” drones.

An Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 is seen over Odesa, Ukraine September 23, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev)

Ukraine has said it has shot down around 30 of the Shahed-136 drones – a low-flying, single-use “loitering munition” capable of being directed in mid-flight to explode into targets.

The Kremlin is thought by Western intelligence to have urgently sourced up to 1,000 of the 200kg, delta wing-shaped unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Tehran after Moscow realised it was lacking a key ability to strike accurately behind Ukrainian lines without using expensive – and increasingly scarce – munitions such as cruise missiles.

An analysis of tail numbers on drones downed by Ukrainian forces suggests that at least 90 of the weapons have been used since mid-September.

In a grim echo of the V1 “Doodlebug” flying bombs used by the Nazis in the Second World War, civilians in Ukraine have been warned to take immediate cover if they hear the distinctive “chainsaw” sound of the drones as they make their final attack run.

Ukraine’s security service announced last week that it had detained a man in the Odesa region who is accused of passing targeting information for the drones back to the Russian using an anonymised account on the Telegram social media network to transfer coordinates of military road blocks and energy infrastructure.

