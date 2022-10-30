Ghana and Ivory Coast Boycott Western Chocolate industry Cocoa Meeting

Read audio

The world’s top cocoa producers, Ghana and Ivory Coast, are boycotting meetings in Brussels this week of the World Cocoa Foundation on cocoa sustainability. Authorities in the two West African countries accuse multinational chocolate companies and traders of blocking measures to improve cocoa farmers’ incomes.

Ghana and Ivory Coast account for about two-thirds of global cocoa production, but farmers in those countries earn less than 6% of revenues in a chocolate industry valued at more than $100 billion a year.

Ivory Coast and Ghana are the biggest producers of cocoa in the world, holding the first and second spot respectively. Cocoa, which is an indispensable ingredient in the production of chocolate, finds its origin in these two West African countries which account for two-thirds of it. In fact, 6 million people in Ivory Coast are involved in the cocoa farming and trade while Ghana exported 1.2 billion worth of cocoa beans in 2020 which made it the second largest exporter of it in the world. Ivory Coast produces 40% of the world’s cocoa and it accounts for 15% of its GDP. Now, major multinational companies like Cargill, Olam, Barry, Callebault and Nestle etc buy cocoa from Ivory Coast and Ghana. The final products are then sold all over the world. These big companies from the West exploit farmers of Ivory Coast and Ghana. The global chocolate industry, which is valued at USD 130.56 billion as of in 2019, has categorically excluded cocoa-farmers from their fair share in the profits earned. The sweat and toil of the cocoa farmers goes unacknowledged in the eyes of these multinational corporations who continue to work with a colonial mindset when dealing with Africa.

Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana are victims of the never ending greed of these big corporate players from the West which are actively exploiting them. These farmers are not able to thrive as they are being excluded from their fair share in the profits earned. Many of them earn less than the globally defined poverty level of $2 a day. In Ivory Coast, farmers would have to earn four times their current income to reach such a level. Over the years, cocoa grower’s share of the final product has dropped as brands and retailers have acquired a bigger cut. As per Fairtrade, in the 1970s, when cocoa prices were high, cocoa accounted for about 50% of the value of a chocolate bar. In the 1980s, it fell to 16% and currently farmers are earning only 6% of the value. Farmers in Ghana make only $1 per day and in Ivory Coast it is $0.78.

Companies like Nestle, Hershey’s etc have a responsibility to ensure that these farmers are also part of the profit from the booming chocolate industry in the world. Companies have an obligation to ensure that cocoa farmers are able to grow their business. Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that these multinational companies have left no stone unturned in violating the rights, extracting as much labour as possible and snatching the hard-earned income of cocoa farmers.

(Source: Swissinfo)

In their home countries, these corporations are not able to carry out exploitation due to strict labour laws and penalties which can affect their business.

For instance, in the US, where Hershey is based, the government enforces 180 federal laws and in Switzerland, where Nestle is based, salary is increased by at least 25% for overtime.

But in countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana labour laws are very weak and governments often turn a blind eye to the systematic violation of regulations and economic exploitation to appease the west; therefore these companies are actively breaking laws without any fear of repercussions.

In light of these circumstances, both Ivory Coast and Ghana have decided to boycott the World Cocoa Foundation, a summit on cocoa sustainability which is going to be held in Brussels. Both nations have stated that they are boycotting it because companies are actively hindering measures which are meant to improve the income of their cocoa farmers.

Four civil society groups have supported Ghana and Ivory Coast’s decision. A campaigner of one of these organisations called ECoCare Ghana said, “How can it be that in an industry of about $130 billion, the farmer receives only a meagre 6% of the profit?

We think it is unfair, we think it’s about time we begin talking about pricing as the most important issue when it comes to cocoa sustainability,” By boycotting the World Cocoa Foundation, Ivory Coast and Ghana are taking a stand against the widespread corporate greed which has led to unprecedented exploitation and injustice against their cocoa farmers.

The two West African nations are emphasising the cause of their farmers on the international stage, they are also indirectly telling the world that since two-thirds of cocoa are supplied by them, therefore if multinational companies don’t stop their exploitative tactics then they will stop the supply of their cocoa which will result in huge losses. Both countries are raising a voice globally against the injustice being done to their farmers.

Both Ghana and Ivory Coast are setting an example for other countries across the world engaged in cultivation of cash crops to take a stand for themselves and raise a voice against the exploitative tendencies of multinational corporations who still work with a colonial mindset with respect to their operations beyond their borders.

Yaw Attah has been a cocoa farmer throughout his adult life in eastern Ghana. He tells VOA that international companies are living off the farmers’ toil, while leaving them to wallow in poverty.

“Being a cocoa farmer is a tough job, I won’t lie to you,” he says. We used to have our children on the farms to help us, but now they have stopped us because they classify that as child labor. I don’t have enough money to employ more laborers.”

Attah says Ghana’s government must also re-examine the price it pays to cocoa farmers. Early this month, Ghana set the guaranteed price paid to cocoa farmers at $1,248 per ton for the main crop of the 2022-23 season.

The price is lower than the $1.36 per kilogram set by Ivory Coast in September.

Fiifi Boafo, the spokesperson for Ghana’s cocoa regulatory body, COCOBOD, tells VOA the well-being of farmers remains paramount to both governments.

Regarding the boycott of the Brussels meeting, he says chocolate companies and cocoa traders must show commitment to improving farmers’ incomes.

“Clearly, someone is ensuring that the farmer continues to stay poor. How do you expect someone who is poor all the time to sustain an industry that is always making profit? Clearly, there is something that is not right and it’s not the first time that we’re going to talk about it. We have talked about it and we have not had result and there is the need for us to find different means of making a point for everyone to know that something is wrong,” he said.

Four civil society organizations in Ghana and Ivory Coast have thrown their weight behind the boycott, saying farmers have always been given a raw deal when it comes to pricing.

Obed Owusu-Addai is the campaigner at EcoCare Ghana, one of the organizations pushing for change.

“How can it be that in an industry of about $130 billion, the farmer only receives only 6% of the profit? We think it is unfair, we think it’s about time we began talking about pricing as the most important issue when it comes to cocoa sustainability,” he said.

The World Cocoa Foundation, a group representing 80% of the global market, including major chocolate companies such as Cargill, Olam, Barry Callebaut and Nestle, did not respond to a request for comment.

