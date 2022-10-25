Former Kebbi commissioner, Ishaku Daudu, his supporters dump PDP for APC

Read audio

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, Oct. 22, 2022 Former Kebbi Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ishaku Daudu and his supporters defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

Naija247news reports that Daudu was a prominent stakeholder in the PDP for more than 20 years and also one-time Chairman of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area in Zuru Emirate.

The defectors were received at the APC secretariat by the state’s chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, and Alhaji Faruk Musa-Yaro, Personal Assistant to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, among other APC stakeholders.

Kana-Zuru congratulated them for joining the APC and assured them of equal treatment and respect in their new party.

“Henceforth, they will be fully accommodated in APC’s activities at all levels,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Daudu said he joined the APC in good faith following overtures by friends and well-meaning people in Kebbi.

“Plans are underway to sway local government and ward executives of PDP in Kebbi to the APC, not only in my local government area, Danko/Wasagu, but in the entire Zuru emirate.

“I will sit with the party chairman to work out how PDP executives at local government and ward levels that I am bringing into the APC will be accommodated.

“I can assure you that PDP is dead in Zuru. PDP knows my worth and what I can do,’’ he said.

Earlier, Musa-Yaro praised the former commissioner for joining the APC and described him as an honest and gentle personality who tirelessly carried his supporters along, irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

He promised to work assiduously for the success of all APC candidates at the 2023 general elections.

Musa-Yaro also appealed to all stakeholders in the APC to tighten their belts for the tasks ahead.

