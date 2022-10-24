Equity Market Declines by 6.67% w/w as inflation Hits 20.77%; Naira Depreciated Further in the FX Market

Read audio

The Nigerian equity market sank this week, recording its highest week-on-week decline in the year 2022, as investors bearish sentiment was dominant in three, out of the five- trading day of the week.

Sell-off in some blue-chip stocks, especially AITERLAFRI, can be attributed to last week market downturn as investors remain jittery of the macro-economic challenges assailing the country.

Resultantly, the Market All-Share Index dipped by 3,172.31 basis points, representing a decline of 6.67% to close at 44,396.73 from 47,569.04 the previous week, while the Market Capitalization lost ₦1,727.88 million, representing a decrease of 6.67%, to close at ₦24.18 trillion.

The bearish performance was a result of investors sell-off in some medium and large capitalized stocks such as; AIRTELAFRI, which emerged as the top loser for the week, declined by -27.10%, followed by NEM with -9.98% fall.

While ROYALEX, NB, CHAMPION, TOTAL, WAPCO, UCAN and MTNN also recedes by -9.78%w/w, -9.58%w/w, -6.85%w/w, -6.68%w/w, -6.60%w/w, -4.44%w/w and -2.01%w/w respectively, to be among the 29 depreciated stocks for the week.

Meanwhile, ACADEMY grew by 11.45%w/w to led the gainers’ chart, trailed by FIDELITYBK (10.14%w/w), UCAP (10.13%w/w), BUACEMENT (9.73%w/w), UPDCREIT (8.93%w/w), JAPAULGOLD (7.69%), and GTCO (3.35%w/w), as 33 stocks appreciated during the week.

Furthermore, three out of the five major sectors closed bearish, led by the Insurance sector (-3.72%w/w), followed by the Oil & Gas Sector (-1.45%w/w), and the Consumer goods sector (-0.88%w/w).

The Industrial and Banking sectors expanded by 3.22% and 1.15% w/w respectively.

Outlook

We expect the equity market to moderate in the coming week, as Q3 financial statement of quoted companies roll out, and bargain hunters also hunts for recently depreciated stocks with good fundamentals.

The Nitty bills rate for this week were bullish as sell-off sentiment was witnessed across the short and long tenor bills. Transactions were active round the bills, especially on the 1M, and 3M bills, which saw their rates grow by 36.99% and 22.19% respectively this week. Furthermore, the average yield was up by 1.95 percent points.

The OMO Bills market rates declined week-on-week, for the fourth consecutive week, as increased buying was seen across the bills, especially on the OMO 7 Mar 23 and OMO 2 May 23 bills. Also, the average yield was down by 0.02 percent points to 10.23% from 10.25%.

The secondary Treasury bill market was relatively active this week as sell-off was seen across the bills, expect the 10 Nov 2022 bill. Increased sell-off was however witnessed on both the mid-term and long-term tenor bills, especially the 7 Sep 2023, and 26 Jan 2023 bills as the average yield surged by 3.16 percent points to 10.46%

On the FGN Bonds secondary market transaction for the week, trades were quiet with mixed sentiment seen across the yield curve. Activities were predominant on the 26 Apr 2029, 18 Apr 2037, 14 Mar 2024, and 17 Mar 2027, as the average yield increased by 28bps

Naira depreciated further in the FX market

The Naira this week depreciated in the I & E window by 0.07% to ₦441.67/USD from ₦441.38/USD, as it also depreciated in the parallel market. It depreciated in the parallel market by 0.94% to close on Friday at ₦750/USD, from ₦743/USD the previous week.

Source: FMDQ, Atlasportfolio

Oil prices Mixed as China Demand Hopes Outweighed Recession Worry

The Brent crude oil settled up this week as hopes of stronger Chinese

demand and a weakening dollar outweighed impact of interest rate hike and global economic recession on fuel use. The Black oil is gaining support from a looming European Union ban on Russian oil, and also a production cut by OPEC and its allies.

The US. WTI was down for the week as Biden plans to continue releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, in other to bring down the retail rates from the current crude price levels.

Thus, the Brent increased by 2.04% w/w to close at $93.5pb, while the WTI declined by 0.83% to close at $83.95pb.

Foreign Reserve

The Nigeria Foreign Reserve continues to decline as it was down again last week by 0.60% from the closing position of $37.91 billion (Thursday, 13th October 2022) to $37.68 billion on Thursday 20th October 2022.

