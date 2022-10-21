|
Read audio
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has distanced himself from a revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council.
Names of some outgoing officials of CAN had featured on a version of the list sighted by Channels Television.
In a statement, Archbishop Okoh said the development was worrisome.
He said CAN is noted for its stance on non-partisanship and that the body will launch an investigation into the matter.
“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God,” the CAN President said.
Read the CAN President’s full statement below:
CAN President distances self from APC Presidential Campaign Council list
- My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of ntmembers of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured.
-
Such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.
-
I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.
-
I want to use this medium to assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.
-
At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God.
-
On a final note, I urge the general public to be calm while we collectively work to entrench a culture of inclusion and respect for our religious diversities in our political leadership.
Signed:
Archbishop Daniel Okoh
President,
Christian Association of Nigeria