Nigeria’s Zamfara state lifts ban on broadcasters before election

By Garba Muhammad

KADUNA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Zamfara state has lifted a ban on five local broadcasters ahead of February’s presidential election, an official said on Wednesday, after the media regulator said shutting them down for covering a political rally was illegal.

The northwestern state, which has banned political activity on its territory because of security threats from armed gangs, had closed the radio and TV stations after they covered an opposition rally that was being held in violation of the ban.

Zamfara, like much of northwestern Nigeria, is struggling to deal with roaming gangs which have killed hundreds of people and kidnapped thousands for ransom, impeding normal activities such as education, farming and travelling by road.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which licenses broadcasters, declared the media ban illegal and directed the state government to lift it.

“I apologise to the media houses, they can start operating,” Abdullahi Shinkafi, an adviser to the state government, told reporters adding that media must abide by state laws.

Governor Bello Muhammad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, banned political activities, including meetings at individuals’ homes, on Oct. 13 due to the security crisis in the state.

The ban includes campaigning for next year’s presidential elections, which began nationwide last month.

The closure of the broadcasters came after they covered a rally organised by the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

(Reporting by Garba Muhammad, Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha,; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Ed Osmond)