Equity Market Halts Bearish Run, as the Market Cap. Grew Slightly by ₦8.00 Billion

Local bourse closed market activities for today positive, halting the bearish run at three (3) successive trading days, as market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) grew slightly by 0.03%.

Resultantly, the market index (All-Share Index) was up a little by 14.06 basis points, representing a marginal increase of 0.03% to close at 44,332.21.

The Market Capitalization also gained ₦7.66 bn, representing an increment of 0.03% to close at ₦24.15 trillion from ₦24.14 trillion yesterday.

However, market activities were down compared to the previous day as the Total Volume and Total Value traded for the day were down by 27.45% and 12.60% accordingly.

Approximately 119.22 million units valued at ₦3,201.22 million were transacted in 2,909 deals.

FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 33.02% of the total volume of trades, followed by GTCO (6.98%), JAPAULGOLD (5.68%), JAIZBANK (3.73%), and ACCESSCORP (3.65%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

AIRTELAFRI was the most traded stock in value terms, with 54.95% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

CWG topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.59 percent, trailed by UPDCREIT (8.93%), JAPAULGOLD (7.69%), WAPIC (5.88%), DANGSUGAR (3.92%), and twelve (12) others.

Seventeen (17) stocks depreciated, topped by BETAGLAS with a price depreciation of 9.98% to close at ₦41.5, as ALEX (-9.72%), REGALINS (-7.69%), CHAMS (-7.14%), BERGER (-4.20%), OANDO (-2.39%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.74%) also dipped in price.

In that regard, the market breadth closed par, recording 17 gainers and 17 losers.

Furthermore, the sector performance was positive, as three out of the five major market sectors were up, led by the Insurance sector (+0.22%), followed by the Consumer goods sector (+0.20%), and then the Industrial sector (+0.09%).

The Banking and Oil & Gas sectors depreciated by -0.82% and -0.39% respectively.