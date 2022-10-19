Scale Of Oil Theft in Nigeria Has Significantly Reduced – Kyari

Read audio

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari on Tuesday said cooperation with security agencies has significantly reduced the scale of oil theft in the Niger Delta, following the discovery of several illegal pipes.

He made the comment during his address on the second day of the PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit.

Mr Kyari added that he is optimistic the country will have access to more crude – and revenue – in the coming weeks.

In his keynote address at the summit, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, said the gas flare commercialisation program has been relaunched in line with the national commitment to net-zero carbon emissions.

The NUPRC also hinted that it will soon commence mini bids of seven offshore blocks of gas to beef up the nation’s revenue and deepen domestic gas utilisation.

Meanwhile, National President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, said political leaders must cut the cost of governance before asking Nigerians to make sacrifices.