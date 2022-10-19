Profit-taking in AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, and Others Dips Local Market by 2.31%, as YTD Return Falls to 3.75%

Read audio

The Nigerian equity market was down for the third consecutive trading day as transactions for today closed bearish. The market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) dipped by 2.31%.

Consequently, the market index (All-Share Index) was down by 1,048.17 basis points, representing a decline of 2.31% to close at 44,318.15.

The Market Capitalization also lost ₦570.91 bn, representing a decrease of 2.31% to close at ₦24.14 trillion from ₦24.71 trillion yesterday.

Furthermore, market activities were mixed as the Total Volume traded for the day was down by 60.84%, while the Total Value traded for the day increased by 1.35%. Approximately 164.32 million units valued at ₦3,662.53 million were transacted in 3,128 deals.

FBNH was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 29.09% of the total volume of trades, followed by GTCO (11.2%), STERLNBANK (5.01%), CHAMS (4.64%), and ZENITHBANK (3.82%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

AIRTELAFRI was the most traded stock in value terms, with 31.38% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

FIDELITYBK topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.74 percent, trailed by JAIZBANK (7.06%), MBENEFIT (6.90%), AIICO (5.56%), OANDO (4.55%), and eleven (11) others.

Seventeen (17) stocks depreciated, topped by AIRTELAFRI with a price depreciation of 10.00% to close at ₦1312.20, as MRS (-9.76%), LINKASSURE (- 8.51%), WAPCO (-7.83%), TOTAL (-6.68%), MTNN (-2.01%) and UBA (-0.71%) also dipped in price.

In that regard, the market breadth closed negative, recording 16 gainers and 17 losers.

However, the sector performance was positive, as three out of the five major market sectors were up, led by the industrial sector (+0.94%), followed by the Banking sector (+0.50%), and then the Insurance sector (+0.24%).

The Consumer goods and Oil & Gas sectors depreciated by -0.03% and -0.80% respectively.