OPEC+ Cuts Nigeria’s Oil Production, FG Gives Reasons

The Federal Government says the decision of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) to cut Nigeria’s crude oil production downward by two million barrels per day was unanimous.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, in a statement on Tuesday, said the decision was taken by OPEC+ and its partners at their last meeting at the beginning of October.

He explained that the decision was taken for “the exclusive purpose of ensuring the long-term stability of the oil market” and to balance supply and demand.

“The decision taken by the OPEC+ during our meeting on 5th October, 2022 to voluntarily adjust crude oil production downward by two million barrels per day was unanimous. It was taken for the exclusive purpose of ensuring the long-term stability of the oil market.

“It was purely to balance supply and demand, and forestall a degeneration of the current volatile oil market to a situation where larger production cuts will be required to balance it.

“This proactive decision was based on a thorough assessment of market conditions as OPEC plus has always been guided.”

Crude oil theft and pipeline vandals have so far impinged Nigeria’s ability to to meet its oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.