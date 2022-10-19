INEC Insists On Use Of BVAS, Electronic Transmission Of Results

Read audio

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that there is no plan to discard the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the electronic transmission of results.

Addressing participants in Abuja at a training of master trainers on technologies for 2023 general elections, INEC Chairman, Prof, Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is determined to deploy the BVAS technology for the conduct of a free, fair, credible and transparent election.

Prof. Yakubu also appealed to political parties and their candidates to shun politics of violence.

The INEC Chairman’s reassurances came amid reports of plans to distort the use of technology for the 2023 general elections.