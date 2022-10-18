Under My Presidency, Nigeria will hold public office holders accountable – Peter Obi

Read audio

Flagbearer for the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has said that the New Nigeria which is craved for, is one in which the people can hold their leaders accountable.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the former governor said both leaders and those who are being led must learn to accept constructive criticisms which would make each one better.

“The new Nigeria we seek, is one in which citizens can criticise and hold leaders accountable,” Obi opined on his official Facebook page.

I Will Subject All Arms Of Govt To Routine Audit – Peter Obi

Floods: I Join My Voice To That Of Millions Displaced In Ogbaru – Peter Obi

According to the LP presidential candidate, his latest comments come on the heels of recent debates involving some persons who questioned/constructively criticised his actions/pronouncements, and some of his supporters who censured the critics for speaking up.

Obi said he welcomes such constructive criticisms, adding that they will make his leadership better, adaptive and responsive.

He further noted that those who criticize him in the open only mean well for him and for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Mr Obi has denied reports claiming he got personal jets from some “eminent” Nigerians for his campaign.

Obi said the claims, which have gone viral on social media, are untrue.

“Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign,” the presidential flagbearer tweeted on Sunday.

“In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.”

While praying that those “eminent Nigerians” are not distracted by such remarks, he asked God to bless them.

“I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances,” he added. “May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always.”

Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign. In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.

— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 16, 2022