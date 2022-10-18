NSCDC arrests 8 suspects, impounds 3 trucks dealing in illegal petroleum products

Read audio

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, Oct.17, 2022 (NAN) The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has arrested eight suspects allegedly dealing in illegal petroleum products in the state.

Olayinka Olatundun, the Ondo State Commandant of the NSCDC, who paraded the suspects before newsmen on Monday in Akure, said the command also had impounded three trucks and one Golf car.

Olatundun explained that the arrest was made possible through the commandant general’s squad on Oct.13 between 1200hrs and 2100hrs at various locations within the state.

The commandant also said that the offences committed by the suspects ranged from illegal dealings in petroleum products, to conspiracy and forgery.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to deploy anti-vandal personnel “to comb everywhere and make sure that the nation will not lose its economic value”.

According to him, the suspects are: Kelvin Idahosa, 39 years;

Oreyie Osahon, 32years; Piri Sola, 50 years; Noah Clement, 32years; Salisu Sanni, 27years; Suleiman Sanni, 34years; Lasisi Adamu, 39 years and Endurance Egbe, 27years.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them: one Mack peddler truck marked Lagos MUS 149 XAA with 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO (Diesel); one Mack truck marked Edo SGD 60 XL with 50,000 litres of suspected AGO.

“Another truck containing about 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO and one Gulf 3 car loaded with the illegal petroleum products were also arrested from the suspects.

“And these economic saboteurs will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction after the completion of our investigation,” he said.

Olatundun, who officially assumed duty one week ago as the Ondo State Commandant, said that the command under his watch would be out to fight criminal elements to a standstill.

“We are against this type of business, we will go after the criminals and we are going to continue until this type of business is stopped so that the country will benefit from the oil and gas sector.

“Also, we will not allow any criminals to have a free day to exploit the country of her resources.

“So, those intended to engage in illegal petroleum products should have a rethink and desist from the acts or relocate from Ondo State,” he said.

Two of the suspects, Kelvin Idahosa and Lasisi Adamo, who were the truck drivers said that the illegal petroleum products were transloaded to their trucks in Benin City and were heading to Lagos State.

“We didn’t know that the products are adulterated. One of our trucks was chartered after the truck that was supposed to deliver the products broke down in Benin and we were arrested along Ajebamidele in Ondo State,” the duo said.