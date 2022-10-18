My Campaign Promise on 25,000 Megawatts Electricity Still On Course, Says Buhari

Read audio

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that the goal to increase electricity generation to 25,000 Megawatts in six years is on course.

He made the comment on Monday in Abuja when he chaired the third ministerial performance review retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries.

According to him, the plan, through the partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and German Siemens, is on course as the first batch of the transformers has arrived in Nigeria already.

“The Power Sector has remained a critical priority for the Administration. The implementation of a ‘Willing Buyer-Willing Seller’ Policy introduced by this Administration has opened up opportunities for increased delivery of electricity to underserved homes and industries,” he said at the event.

“We are also executing a number of critical projects through the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, which will result in achieving the national goal of improved power supply by 2025.

“It is important to state that the partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and German Siemens AG through the Presidential Power Initiative to increase electricity generation to 25,000 Megawatts (MW) in six years is on course, as the first batch of the transformers has arrived in Nigeria already.”

President Muhammadu Buhari today participated at the 3rd Ministerial Review and Performance Retreat at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/OfYpLTIsiI

— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 17, 2022

He also said his administration remains unwavering in the fight against corruption and will continue to review and prosecute high-profile corruption cases and ensure speedy completion.

For this purpose, platforms to promote collaboration among anti-corruption and prosecuting agencies of government have been established, particularly to ensure government at all levels is effective, efficient, accountable, and transparent.

Also, he said the agricultural sector has experienced significant growth and shortfall in food production and food importation bills have both reduced significantly, manifesting in the nation’s goal of self-sufficiency in rice production.

In spite of this, the President disclosed that the government is working assiduously to solve the problem of the rising cost of food.