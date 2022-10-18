2023: Tinubu, Shettima Meet With Northern Leaders In Kaduna

Read audio

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima are currently meeting with leaders from the northern part of the country under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee for an interactive session.

The meeting is part of a wider interaction with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The appearance of the APC presidential candidate comes two days after his rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar engaged in a similar interaction with the northern leaders.

The interactive session which is held at the Arewa House in Kaduna is organised by a coalition of six groups from the North including the Arewa Consultative Forum, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum, Jamar Matan Arewa among others.

The event is part of the decision of the APC presidential candidate to engage all segments of Nigerian society with his campaign message of hope, national unity and prosperity.

Tinubu is accompanied by the Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as well as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir-El-Rufai and his colleagues from Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) were also in attendance.

Other dignitaries present are the former Governor of Zamfara State, the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, the National Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi and a host of other northern leaders.