Q2: Nigeria’s telecom sector records 206.4m active subscribers

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Abuja, Oct. 16, 2022 The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says 206,449,125 active voice subscribers were recorded in the second quarter (Q2).

This is contained in the NBS Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information report for Q2, released in Abuja on Sunday.

According to NBS, this is an increase compared to 187,611,501 recorded in Q2 2021, representing a 10.4 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report showed that growth stood at 3.45 per cent, an increase from the 199,558,540 subscribers recorded in Q1.

Also, the report revealed a total of 151,332,090 active internet subscribers were recorded in Q2 compared to 140,175,169 reported in Q2 2021.

“This indicates a growth rate of 7.96 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth stood at 3.76 per cent,” said the report.

On state analysis, the report also showed Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q2 with 25,002,808, followed by Kano with 12,499,401 and Ogun with 12,288,042.

The report showed that Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,530,739, followed by Ekiti with 1,775,647, and Ebonyi with 1,840,443.

The report showed that Lagos State stood top with active internet subscribers recorded at 18,441,791, followed by Kano with 9,255,299 and Ogun with 9,151,148.

“Also, Bayelsa had the least with 1,126,076, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,319,005 and 1,380,154, respectively,” the report stated.

It showed that MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q2.

