UNECA tasks African govts on challenges facing economic growth, diversification

By Temitope Ponle

Abuja, Oct. 14, 2022 The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), says African governments need to address some challenges for Africa’s economic growth and diversification to work.

Acting Executive Secretary of UNECA, Antonio Pedro said this at the Groundbreaking of the Africa Hall Renovation Project in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday.

the event was held virtually.

Pedro said inadequate data was one of the hindrances in producing appropriate policies.

“Most notable is the paucity of data. Inadequate availability of data presents a major obstacle in formulating appropriate policies that could enhance the trade in cultural goods and bolster Africa’s economic growth and development.

“To these challenges, UNECA has been championing the construction of tourism satellite accounts which measure the direct economic contribution of the tourism sector, including its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP)and employment in countries.”

Furthermore, he said the global value of international trade in the export of cultural goods stood at over 18 trillion dollars.

According to him, cultural heritage remained one of the main reasons for travel to major destinations, thus boosting the tourism economy.

“For example, as a leading tourist destination, France’s trade in the export of cultural goods is more than 11 billion dollars, more than ten times that of all of Africa, at about 725 million dollars.

“In reality, we import more cultural goods than we export. This is in spite our rich continental heritage.”

He said the modernisation of the Africa Hall would preserve and restore the historical and cultural values embedded in its architecture.

He also said it would enable Africa to tap into the global creative industry estimated to reach 985 billion dollars by 2025.

“We are already witnessing the power of the creative sector in Africa.

“In 2015, the creative industries, comprising music, film, art and fashion, generated about 4.8 billion dollars for Nigeria with the country currently earning over 11 billion dollars and generating 4.2 million jobs, contributing about 2.3 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP.”

Pedro said he was happy that the UN Statistics Division was working on developing international recommendations for the compilation of national culture satellite accounts.

He also said it would enable an empirical understanding of the sector’s contribution to respective economies and facilitate international comparability of culture statistics.

Pedro reaffirmed UNECA’s support toward strengthening Africa’s cultural heritage.

In her remarks, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa said UNECA and Algeria were in the process of establishing the Great Museum of Africa.

Nsanzabaganwa said it was the flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063.

“The Great Museum of Africa will showcase, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage and history of the continent.

“Lessons learned from the renovation of the Africa Hall can be used to strengthen the concept of establishment of the Great Museum of Africa.

“The inauguration of the temporary site of this great museum for Africa is planned for December 2022.”

She said that high in the agenda of the AU was the issue of restitution of heritage resources.

“In that regard, the commission has drafted a common African position on restitution of heritage resources in order to ensure speedy return of rooted heritage from the continent.

“As well as assist member states in undertaking negotiations for the restitution of heritage resources.”

She called on all participants at the meeting to join and support the initiative of the UN which allowed for the preservation of the African symbol for future generations.

“To remind them from where we come from, to show them the bravery and the wisdom of our fathers and demonstrate the richness of our history and heritage.”

She reiterated the African Union’s support to the Africa Hall Project, adding that it was ready to play its role and to ensure actual engagement with its member states.

Since its conception, Africa Hall stands as a living symbol of Africa’s history, culture and noble aspirations of African people for peace and unity.

It also represents one of the most prominent examples of African architectural heritage.

The hall was conceived and donated by the Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie to serve as headquarters of ECA, with a vision of attracting the UN to Africa and uniting African Nations.

The hall was inaugurated in 1961 and has hosted a number of important meetings in the history of pan-Africanism, including the liberation of Africa from colonialism.

It was the birthplace of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which is now the African Union (AU), and whose founding Charter was signed in the Hall in 1963.

