Investors Wealth Grew by ₦118.53 in a Week; Oil Price Down by 6% w/w, as Recession Fears, and Chinese Covid Worries Weigh

The Nigerian equity market closed trading activities for this week bullish, although investors positive sentiment was dominant in two, out of the four trading days after the holiday. The market upturn can be attributed to increased buying interest witnessed in three major market sectors, especially the Industrial sector, which grew by 3.17% w/w.

Resultantly, the Market All-Share Index increased by 217.61 basis points, representing a rise of 0.46% to close at 47,569.04 from 47,351 the previous week, while the Market Capitalization gained ₦118.53 million, representing an increase of 0.46%, to close at ₦25.91 trillion.

The positive sentiment can also be attributed to buying interest in some medium and large capitalized stocks such as; MAYBAKER, which emerged as the top gainer for the week, increased by 13.82%, followed by IKEJAHOTEL with 9.73% rise.

While NEIMETH, HONYFLOUR, BUACEMENT, GTCO, ACCESS, UCAP and ZENITHBANK grew by 9.52%w/w, 8.84%w/w, 8.65%w/w, 5.29%w/w, 5.26%w/w, 3.18%w/w and 2.30%w/w respectively, to be among the 25 appreciated stocks for the week.

Meanwhile, UACN dipped by 12.20%w/w to led the losers’ chart, trailed by FTNCOCOA (-10.00%w/w), GEREGU (- 9.02%w/w), UPL (-8.54%w/w), CADBURY (-6.94%w/w), NB (-4.03%), and SEPLAT (-4.00%w/w), as 24 stocks depreciated during the week.

Furthermore, three out of the five major sectors closed bullish, led by the Industrial sector (+3.17%w/w), followed by the Banking Sector (+1.93%w/w), and the Insurance sector (+1.72%w/w). The Oil & Gas and Consumer goods sectors declined by -2.13% and -0.73% w/w respectively.

Outlook

We expect mixed sentiment to continue from investors in the coming week, as investors also await the release of Q3 financial statement by listed companies.



Companies Highlight for the Week

• AIRTELAFRI Plc announced on the 14th October 2022, that its Zambia subsidiary, (‘Airtel Zambia’) Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, has purchased 60 MHz of additional spectrum spread across the 800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands from the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority, for a gross consideration of $29m, payable in local currency.

FIXED INCOME MARKET



The Nitty bills rate for this week were bullish as sell-off sentiment was witnessed across the short and long tenor bills. Transactions were active round the bills, especially on the 6M, and 9M bills, which saw their rates grow by 15.47% and 16.20% respectively this week.

Furthermore, the average yield was up by 1.15 percent points.

The OMO Bills market rates declined week-on-week, for the third consecutive week, as increased buying was seen across the bills, especially on the OMO 7 Mar 23.

Also, the average yield was down by 0.02 percent points to 10.25% from 10.27%.

The secondary Treasury bill market was relatively active this week as system liquidity recedes. Buying interest was however witnessed on both the mid-term and long-term tenor bills as the average yield was down marginally by 0.01 percent points to 7.30%

On the FGN Bonds secondary market transaction for the week, trades were quiet with mixed sentiment seen across the yield curve. Activities were predominant on the 14 Mar 2024, 23 Mar 2025, 18 Jul 2034, and 27 Mar 2050, as the average yield increased by 6bps to 14.05%.

FOREIGN RESERVE, FOREIGN EXCHANGE, AND OIL PRICE MOVEMENT FOR THE WEEK

Naira depreciated further in the I & E Window

The Naira this week depreciated in the I & E window by 0.50% to ₦441.38/USD from ₦439.17/USD, as it also depreciated in the parallel market. It depreciated in the parallel market by 1.09% to close on Friday at ₦743/USD, from ₦735/USD the previous week.

Oil Price Down by 6% in a Week, as Recession Fears, and Chinese Covid Worries Weigh

Crude prices were down by more by 5% this week, giving back about half of the past two weeks’ gains, following the latest reports for the U.S. inflation and retail sales, which showed that the central bank was barely winning in its year-long battle against the increasing price pressure.

The U.S. inflation data released on Thursday came in higher than expected, and growing expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates by 75% bps during its next meeting.

Thus, the Brent decreased by 6.42% w/w to close at $91.63pb, while the WTI also plunged by 7.59% to close at $85.61pb.

Foreign Reserve

The Nigeria Foreign Reserve continues to decline as it was down again last week by 0.53% from the closing position of $38.11 billion (Thursday, 5th October 2022) to $37.91 billion on Wednesday 13th October 2022.



