Investment summit: Gombe State attracts N70.5bn investments – Gov. Yahaya

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gombe, Oct. 14, 2022 Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Friday said six companies participating in the Maiden Gombe Investment Summit had made commitments to invest N70.5 billion in the state.

Yahaya, who stated this in Gombe on the third day of the summit, said his administration was committed to changing the economic status of the state through investments.

He stated that the major focus of the summit was to showcase the economic potential of the state for investors to explore as well as make investments that would help move the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

“And in the last two days, today is the last and the final day, we have held plenaries, stressing all the issues that we need to trash on.

“From finance, security, planning, and management, to skills development, ecological management and so many more.

“The communiqué for the event will eventually come, but at this point, I will like to inform Mr. Vice President that so far, arrangements are being consummated and deals are going to be signed in your presence.

“You will bear witness and testimony to the fact that six companies have made commitments to put in investments worth N70.5 billion in Gombe,” he said.

The governor said after Friday’s event, “we will move to the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, which the Gombe State government is putting up in order to provide the facilities needed.

“And give support for manufacturers, investors and industrialists to come and join us in exploring and exploiting what is available for us.”

Yahaya stated that Gombe State had enormous resources in agriculture, minerals, oil and gas, coal, uranium, gypsum, amongst others.

He stated that his administration had taken the proactive steps needed towards creating an environment conducive for investment, while making efforts at industrialising the state through setting up of the 1000-hectare capacity Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

Yahaya said the state government had taken measures to ensure the safety of all investors and their investments.

The governor commended the Federal Government for its support to the state and the state government’s efforts to improve the welfare of citizens of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that symbolic signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Gov. Yahaya and some of the companies was done and the event was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

