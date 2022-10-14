Tesla to Debut its own Smartphone: Tesla Model Pi

Read audio

Tesla is well-known for its electric vehicles, but some intriguing rumours are circulating that the firm may be shifting its focus to another mobility-focused product – a smartphone.

Tesla Pi phone

Here’s all we know so far about the enigmatic Tesla Model Pi, including its rumoured end 2022 and mid-2023 debut date.

Design

Tesla Pi Phone may have dimensions of 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6 in height, breadth, and thickness. It will weigh around 202 Grams.

Display

Tesla may employ an OLED screen for the Pi Phone’s 6.7-inch display. They had a 1284 x 2778 pixel screen resolution. The Pi Phone has a pixel density of 458 PPI and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating are supposed to provide protection for the Pi Phone.

Cameras

Tesla Pi Phones have a triple back camera array with 50MP resolution across the board. Dual-pixel PDAF, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), ProRes, Cinematic mode, and stereo sound recording are all available on rear cameras. It sports a single punch-hole camera with 40 MP on the front.

It has features such as HDR and gyro-EIS.

Connectivity

The Tesla Pi Phone has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e.

It supports GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS and has Bluetooth connection with V 5.2, A2DP, and LE.

Performance

Tesla created its own microprocessor, dubbed the Tesla processor, for the Tesla Pi Phone. Tesla employed its own Tesla GPU for GPU. NVMe storage is utilized in the Pi phone.

Battery

There aren’t many specifics about the Pi Phone’s battery, however, it’s believed to be 5000 mAh.

Price

There is no word on the pricing yet, but it is believed to cost between $300-$400.

The most credible of all the rumors is that Tesla will include solar panels inside the gadget to allow charging without the use of an electrical power source. This makes sense because it would be consistent with Tesla’s environmentally conscious image while also utilizing the company’s existing solar technology.

Of course, whether solar charging technology is ready to keep a phone charged all day, especially when the phone itself spends the majority of its time in your pocket or bag, is another question completely.

There are also plausible reports of the Model Pi interacting closely with Tesla vehicles, giving better control over settings and functions while driving.

There are also several claims that the Model Pi will employ Musk’s SpaceX company’s Starlink service. This is essentially satellite-based fast broadband that should serve many locations where 5G is hesitant to venture. There are currently satellite phones available, but they are incredibly costly to use when compared to ordinary LTE cellphones, so Tesla would have its work cut out for it if it wanted to bring the Model Pi to the public.

