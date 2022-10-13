Gulf Of Guinea: Remit Outstanding Contributions, Buhari Urges Members Of GGC

Read audio

President Muhammmadu Buhari has appealed to Member-States of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) to remit their outstanding Annual Assessed Contributions to the Secretariat.

The President made the appeal at a virtual meeting of the Heads of State and Government of Member States of the Commission today.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the president say the continued non-payment by the majority has greatly affected the ability of the Commission to fulfil the mandate for which it was established in 2001.

The meeting is convened to review progress on efforts to deal with the maritime challenges in the region.

The President who is completing his tenure as the chair of the commission, says the inability of member-states to pay their assessment was threatening the continued existence of the Commission.

He also called for urgent collective action against the dangers and threats affecting maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea Region.

