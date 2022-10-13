Electoral Act: Court Fixes Jan 19 To Hear PDP’s Suit Against Buhari, AGF

Read audio

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 19, 2023 for hearing in a suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party against President Muhammadu Buhari challenging moves to tamper with the Electoral Act 2022.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date following information made available to the court that a related suit on the same electoral act is pending at the Supreme Court.

At the day’s proceedings, counsel for the PDP, James Onoja told the judge that the apex court had delivered a judgement on the same subject which was taken to the apex court directly by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He further pleaded with the court to proceed with that of the PDP since the Supreme Court did not delve into the substantive matter but struck out Buhari’s suit for lack of jurisdiction.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo held that it was better for the Federal High Court to thread softly and subsequently fixed January 19 to await the report of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Electoral Act.

The PDP through Ogwu Onoja had sued Buhari, Malami and Senate President Ahmad Lawan over a move to alter an aspect of the Electoral Act 2022 after it had been signed into law by the President himself.

