Atiku/Okowa will end problems confronting Nigerians -Ologbondiyan

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Oct . 12, 2022 Spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has the capacity to address the challenges facing Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan stated this when he interacted with some PDP youths in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Abubakar, were very concerned about the challenges confronting Nigerians.

“The mammoth crowd that received Abubakar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom as well as other venues of PDP presidential campaign were pointers to the acceptance of the Atiku/Okowa presidency, ahead of the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

He said that among all the presidential candidates for 2023 poll, only Abubakar has practical plans to end Nigerian problems.

“Atiku Abubakar has the experience of office, unlike the learners on parade, having been the Chairman of the National Economic Council.

“Nigerians can recall that those years, between 1999-2007, were the glorious years of our nation when we achieved unprecedented economic growth.

“In those years that Presidents elected on the platform of the PDP governed, life had meaning as our naira had value against competing foreign denominations.

“People’s purchasing power was high; teachers had access to repayable loans and could build comfortable accommodation while those who desired to buy cars could afford them,” he added.”

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to continue to align with the PDP and Atiku/Okowa ticket.

“Only such presents the solution to the myriads of challenges confronting our nation today,” he said.

