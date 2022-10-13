ADC Holds Convention, Ratifies Expulsion Of Kachikwu, Others

Read audio

The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is yet from being over as the party has formally ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu and his running mate, Ahmed Rufai from the party.

The party ratified the expulsion of Kachikwu and his running mate during a special convention held on Wednesday at the Congo campus of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State.

Others that got the expulsion hammer include the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Patricia Akwashiki; National Vice Chairman North-East, some state chairmen and party executives.

The convention also returned Ralph Nwosu as ADC National Chairman while other national officers whose tenure have expired were replaced with the election of new national officers by affirmation.

In his acceptance speech, the returned ADC national chairman appreciated the delegates for reposing on him the mandate to lead the party for another four years, assuring that he will lead the party to victory in 2023.

Given reason for the expulsion of Kachikwu, the chairman explained that the candidate has no campaign manifesto since he was elected as presidential candidate, and has also been working against the interest of the party with the aim to sell the ticket to one of the ‘big’ political parties.

Like this: Like Loading...